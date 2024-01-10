Danny Boyle And Alex Garland Are Reuniting For Long-Awaited Horror Sequel, 28 Years Later

In 2002, Danny Boyle and Alex Garland teamed up to make the British horror film "28 Days Later," and the zombie genre was changed forever. Sure, we can argue whether or not those infected with the rage virus are truly zombies until we're blue in the face, but that discourse is as stale as those still fighting to prove "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie. By taking the social commentary of George A. Romero's zombie films that came before, injecting the story with the bleak stillness of a post-apocalyptic London, and incorporating zombies that move at a breakneck pace — zombies were scary again for the first time in decades.

2007's "28 Weeks Later" saw Boyle and Garland step back into a producer capacity, and although the film certainly has its defenders (myself included), fans have been frothing at the mouth for a return of the magic Boyle/Garland collaboration. Now, over two decades later, it sounds like we're finally going to get what we've been waiting for.

Back in November of 2022, it was rumored that Boyle and Garland were working on a third film in the "28 Days Later" series but not wanting to get our hopes up, the status of the film entered "I'll believe it when I see it," territory. Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, we'll be seeing it sooner rather than later. THR's sources report that "28 Years Later" is being shopped around studios and streamers later this week, with the hopes of selling the film not just as a third installment, but the start of a new trilogy. This would turn the "28 Days Later" brand into a full-blown horror franchise.