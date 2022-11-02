Danny Boyle Wants To Make 28 Months Later, And Alex Garland Has Written The Script

"28 Days Later" changed the game for zombie movies. Danny Boyle's 2002 horror film came at a time when the genre was blindly ambulating through the motions. The Godfather of the Dead's offerings ("Land of the Dead" and "Diary of the Dead") wouldn't arrive until the latter half of the aughts, and those movies paled in comparison to his previous undead classics ("Night of the Living Dead," "Dawn of the Dead," and "Day of the Dead"). Alex Garland's crisp horror script features meaner and more immediately threatening zeds, feral in their movements (but it wasn't the first instance of sprinting zombies; for that, see "Nightmare City") as their "rage virus" spreads throughout England 28 days after its outbreak from a lab. It's an intense story that argued the merits of social distancing long before such measures became a real-life necessity.

The virus itself still polarizes horror fans, the nerdier of whom bellow that it's not a zombie movie proper because the infected victims don't die of their wounds before turning into monsters — one of the film's most devastating infection-deaths happens as the result of a single drop of blood from a bird's beak. Thanks to its heart, a dynamite cast, its menacing monsters, and an incredible score by John Murphy, the movie tidied up well at the box office, scoring $82.7 million worldwide on its $8 million budget. The Boyle-free 2007 sequel grossed $64 million against a $15 million budget, and Boyle has been intermittently teasing a third entry ever since.

In an interview with NME Magazine, he said:

"I'd be very tempted [to direct it]. It feels like a very good time actually. It's funny, I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see ... who knows?"