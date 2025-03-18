5 Best Stephen Graham Movies & TV Shows To Watch After Adolescence

Stephen Graham is rightfully receiving rave reviews for co-creating and starring in "Adolescence," itself perhaps one of the best Netflix Originals ever made. For Graham, however, outstanding work isn't anything new. While "Adolescence" may've formally put his name on the map, a quick search through his back catalog reveals the star has consistently delivered top-tier performances over the past 20 years.

Having proven himself a true chameleon with the monsters and tortured men he's brought to life over the years, Graham has collaborated with some of the most influential filmmakers and stars in movie history, including Daniel Day-Lewis, Brad Pitt (whose production company Plan B Entertainment helped get "Adolescence" off the ground), and Martin Scorsese. So, where do you begin with a talent like that? And what Graham projects merit should you check out after witnessing what might be his career-best turn in "Adolescence" (where he plays the heartbroken and deeply troubled father Eddie Miller)?

Well, if you're going to start somewhere, it's best to go with one of the most iconic British gangster films ever made — one that features a nearly unrecognizable Graham playing second fiddle to an action star in the making under the watchful and equally impressive eye of Guy Ritchie. But never fear, we've got four more picks for you to check out after that.