The Peaky Blinders Movie Just Got A Major (And Welcome) Update

If the precipitous rise of Tommy Shelby from low-life gangster to the seat of Parliament wasn't already proof enough, then the trajectory of "Peaky Blinders" itself is only adding further fuel to the fire of the bizarre times we live in these days. The line between television and movies was already blurring, but the acclaimed BBC series (which ultimately moved over to Netflix) isn't finished changing the game just yet. Ever since the criminal enterprise of the Shelby Company Limited concluded with its sixth and final season, fans have been looking forward to any and all developments regarding the planned "Peaky Blinders" movie that is curently in the middle of development. Now, we've received our most exciting update yet — and one that firmly establishes the upcoming spinoff film as a can't-miss cinematic event.

With Netflix so deeply involved in the production of creator Steven Knight's beloved property, one single question has loomed large over the entire shebang: Will the movie actually be released in theaters? Or will viewers have to suffer the quiet indignity of another straight-to-streaming release? For those (like me) who are entirely fed up with the idea of glorified episodes stretched out into feature-length runtimes, Knight's latest comments will be extremely welcome. While appearing on The Playlist's "Bingeworthy TV" podcast, the veteran writer revealed that the "Peaky Blinders" movie will, in fact, be heading to a multiplex near you. He dropped this little nugget almost inadvertently, as part of a larger response about the unconventional path the series took to becoming a mega-popular hit:

"['Peaky Blinders'] was never promoted massively, but people just found it and told each other about it. And the way that they're so passionate about it, I really want them to be watching this [movie] all together in one building [...] But I do want this to be in cinemas so that people can sit there together and watch this thing happen."

Ah, so you're saying that the project will be heading to theaters? When asked to clarify, Knight sheepishly admitted, "Yes. Well, I've just made that announcement. So, yes." Look, we'll take good news any way we can get it!