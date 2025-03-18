If You Liked Adolescence, You Have To Watch The Director's Incredible One-Take Movie

"Adolescence," the chilling Netflix limited series filmed in one-take, is one of the best things to come from the streamer in years. It's strange to think the platform could simultaneously release something as revelatory as "Adolescence" at the same time it aids the Russo brothers in their crusade to devalue the currency of moviemaking itself with the slick yet empty "The Electric State." Yet, here we are with one of the best shows ever to hit streaming and arguably one of the very worst films on the same platform.

If you've yet to catch the unmissable series, "Adolescence" follows a young boy named Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) who's arrested for the murder of a classmate. The show also stars the always-brilliant Stephen Graham as Jamie's dad, Eddie Miller, and Ashley Walters as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, the officer in charge of the case. Each of the series' four episodes are filmed in one take, across which we see Jamie's distressing journey play out. The four relentlessly gripping installments are not just impossible to look away from, but technical and professional marvels in and of themselves, amounting to four perfectly-crafted plays filmed across multiple locations and sets yet flowing together seamlessly.

This isn't series director Philip Barantini's first go-round with one-take projects. In 2021, the Liverpudlian filmmaker directed the criminally underseen "Boiling Point," which also stars Graham in the lead role and might just be an even more intensely unmissable watch than "Adolescence." So, if you liked this latest Netflix series and happen to enjoy immersing yourself amid an ambience of unyielding intensity and gnawing doom, you simply can't afford to miss "Boiling Point."