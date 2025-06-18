28 Years Later Review: A Scary, Gruesome, And Surprisingly Emotional Horror Saga

Danny Boyle's "28 Years Later" comes very close to being one of the best zombie movies ever made (yes, I know the ghouls on display are not technically zombies but rather "infected," but for all intents and purposes, they're zombies). Then the ending arrives. Don't worry: I'm not going to give away spoilers in this review, but it's almost impossible to talk about "28 Years Later" without pointing out that the ending lands with a weird thud.

Because studios can't be content to just make one movie anymore, "28 Years Later" is the first of a whole new trilogy (the second film, titled "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," is due out in January of 2026). Thanks to this approach, "28 Years Later" simply can't end — it has to set up the next story. And that's unfortunate, because everything leading up to that sequel table-setting moment is remarkable and effective, resulting in a scary, gruesome, and surprisingly emotional experience. Then an utterly baffling, deliriously wacky coda arrives and leaves a bad taste in your mouth.

Are the final minutes of the film enough to sabotage the rest? No, thankfully. But I sure wish they weren't there. I wish Boyle and writer Alex Garland had thought to leave well-enough alone and let us just sit with an otherwise powerful horror saga. I also can't help but wonder how this ending will play with audience members who don't realize this is supposed to the first installment of a trilogy; I could tell that some folks at my screening, clearly not clued into this, were utterly baffled.