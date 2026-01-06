5 Biggest Box Office Gambles Of 2026, Ranked

The box office has been an absolute rollercoaster over the last handful of years, one that was more up and down than ever in 2025. Last year ended with domestic ticket sales failing to cross the $9 billion mark for the second year in a row. It was a tough blow but December ended strong and there is hope on the horizon, with 2026 offering a mixed slate that includes lots of heavy-hitters. From Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" to "Avengers: Doomsday," there are plenty of sure things on the docket. So much so that 2026 could (emphasis on could) be a banner year for the box office.

However, for every safe bet like "Toy Story 5," there is a riskier project that some studio has made in the hopes of capturing lightning in a bottle. Can the new "Street Fighter" movie break out in a way that previous adaptations of the game couldn't? Will "The Mandalorian and Grogu" bring "Star Wars" back to glory on the big screen? There are a great many question marks as we enter this new year.

We're going to look at the biggest risks on the calendar this year. Yes, movies like "Project Hail Mary" are risky. But what are the riskiest movies coming our way this year? Which forthcoming cinematic offerings represent the biggest rolls of the dice? We're going to break it down, making our way to the most high-risk movie of the year. Let's get into it.