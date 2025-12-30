Why The 2025 Box Office Was A Major Disappointment (And A Bad Sign For The Future)

For those involved in the movie business, there was an unofficial mantra floating around all throughout 2024: "Survive until 2025." The thinking was that after the pandemic closed movie theaters all around the world in 2020, leading to a slow recovery, only to be interrupted by dual Hollywood strikes in 2023, that the box office would finally normalize this year. Instead, 2025 is sadly going to finish as a pretty major disappointment for the box office and the industry at large.

It appears the domestic box office will fail to cross the $9 billion mark for the second year in a row, per Variety. Many industry analysts had previously predicted that 2025 would at least hit $9 billion heading into the year. Unfortunately, a series of disappointing releases that fell short sprinkled throughout the previous 12 months, a summer season that fell well short of expectations, and the ongoing dominance of streaming leading folks to stay home prevented this from happening.

2023 saw domestic ticket sales cross $9 billion for the first time since 2019, which felt like a step in the right direction. Fueled by the Barbenheimer phenomenon and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," among other blockbusters, there was optimism that the box office was on an upward trajectory. That's no longer proving to be the case.

2024 North American ticket sales topped out at $8.6 billion, about a 5% decrease from 2023. As of this writing, the 2025 figure stands at $8.83 billion, meaning it will finish in the $8.9 billion range. That's a slight increase, but it's still short of the pandemic era high. In the end," Survive until 2025" wasn't enough. The industry is headed in the wrong direction, and it appears that theaters will have to reckon with permanently lowered expectations.