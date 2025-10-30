October 2025 Was A Disaster At The Box Office – What Went Wrong?

2025 has been an up-and-down year at the box office, and unfortunately, October is going to go down as a major low point in this rollercoaster of a year — so much so that we're looking at the worst October in terms of domestic ticket sales in nearly three decades, not counting 2020 when theaters were shut down for most of the year due to the pandemic. This month was about as bad as could be, and worse than anyone could have predicted.

The October 2025 box office will go down as the worst in 27 years sans 2020, with total ticket revenue for the month totaling around $425 million. For context, the last time non-Covid year October ticket sales were lower was back in 1997, when the month totaled $385.2 million. Mind you, that is unadjusted for inflation. If we take inflation into account, that number would be closer to $779 million in today's dollars. That is sobering.

Revenues for the month of October peaked in 2018 with $832.8 million, led by Sony's superhero hit "Venom," which ended up making $856 million worldwide and $190 million of that in North America that month. October 2018 also included massive hits like "A Star Is Born" and the "Halloween" reboot."

October 2025 stands in stark contrast to those high highs, as just about everything has been a disappointment or a relatively small win. Hits like "Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc," which recently opened at number one with $18 million domestically, can only do so much to make up for the many, many misfires Hollywood has endured over the last 30 days or so.