5 Reasons Why Black Phone 2 Killed It At The Box Office

It was another big weekend for horror at the box office. While that's been a consistent theme in 2025, with Warner Bros. movies like "Sinners" and "Weapons" delivering the goods, this time it was Blumhouse getting back on top thanks to the long-awaited "Black Phone 2." The sequel hit theaters just in time for the Halloween season, and audiences have indicated it was worth the wait.

Director Scott Derrickson's "Black Phone 2" topped the charts domestically with $26.5 million, which was near the top end of pre-release box office expectations. The sequel also pulled in $15.5 million internationally for a $42 million global start. That's extremely good news, as the film puts an end to the cold streak that Blumhouse had been experiencing at the box office. It's also good news for Universal, giving the studio another hit to go along with the likes of "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Jurassic World Rebirth" this year.

So, what went right here? How did Blumhouse manage to meet high expectations for this follow-up? Why was this the latest example of horror reliably delivering a much-needed success for the industry? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Black Phone 2" did so well at the box office on its opening weekend. Let's get into it.