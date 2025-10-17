Black Phone 2 Does Something Almost No Other Slasher Horror Film Has Done Before

This article contains major spoilers for "Black Phone 2."

After several years away, seemingly for good, given that he died in the first movie, The Grabber is back for more. Indeed, after dying at the hands of brave teenager Finny in "The Black Phone," director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill have reteamed with Blumhouse and Universal Pictures for "Black Phone 2," which has been met with much acclaim. Though the old line of thinking, particularly with slasher films, is that "bigger is better," one thing is shockingly small about this sequel. Namely, its kill count. At least in the present timeline, that kill count is zero.

In the sequel, The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) as he preys on his younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), from beyond the grave. A 17-year-old Finn is struggling in the aftermath of his captivity as the 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the ever-mysterious black phone. She begins seeing visions of three young boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake.

Gwen convinces Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm to try and solve the mystery. Surprise! The Grabber, going full Freddy Krueger, is there waiting for them – in Gwen's dreams. What unfolds at Alpine Lake is a terrifying mix of dreamscape nightmares and real-life horror as the group searches for the bodies of these missing kids in the hopes of not only solving years-old cold cases, but to stop The Grabber forever.

What's fascinating is that, for as scary and at times violent as "Black Phone 2" is, Ethan Hawke's masked killer doesn't actually manage to kill Finn, Gwen, or even any of the new, seemingly disposable side characters we're introduced to. Everyone who dies, died in the past. To say that this is rare for a slasher movie would be an understatement.