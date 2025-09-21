Black Phone 2 Review: This Sequel Is Dream Warriors Good [Fantastic Fest]

Whenever we get a dream sequence in "Black Phone 2" it's presented through noticeably grainy footage, almost as if shot on Super 8 film, which is reminiscent of Derrickson and Cargill's 2012 film "Sinister" (also starring Hawke). The visuals give the dream sequences a retro, tactile aesthetic that feels just slightly off. The sound design muffles the dialogue to make it clear this is a vivid dream — one that feels real, with very real consequences once The Grabber returns and goes on the attack — but still very much a dream.

Not content with just homaging one franchise, "Black Phone 2" also pays tribute to other '80s slasher icons. There's a very clear nod to "Friday the 13th" with the camp setting and the axe-wielding murderer hunting down teens. This is a gnarlier, at times meaner movie than the first, with horrific imagery of brutally murdered children, including one with his head sliced in half that's gorier than the first film.

The most impressive feat "Black Phone 2" pulls off is finding a way to bring The Grabber back that feels coherent and actually adds to the character. We get some backstory on the child-abductor that comes across as deepening the character rather than just answering questions that no one asked.

Much like the first film, there is a big sense of humor in "Black Phone 2," particularly when it comes to Gwen's snarky remarks to authority figures (the Christian youth camp makes for some hilariously poignant confrontations between Gwen and some very un-Christian-like Christians). But it's Miguel Mora's Ernesto that gets some of the biggest laughs, and serves as a fantastic addition to the cast. Likewise, by expanding the scope to be about several missing dead children and even Gwen and Finney's mom, the film gets quite emotional at time, with tear-jerking moments of tenderness in between the darkness and horror.

Does "Black Phone 2" signal the start of a bigger franchise? No. Does it end in a way that opens up to more? Not really. Does it make me want to see about 5 more of these, so we can get to "The Black Phone: New Phone" and The Grabber going after Ethan Hawke playing himself? Absolutely.

/Film rating: 9 out of 10.

"Black Phone 2" will be calling in theaters from October 17, 2025.