The Strangers – Chapter 2 Review: Why Are We Doing This Again? [Fantastic Fest]

Harlin is competent when it comes to the survival aspects of the script, going from longer takes and steadicam as Maya runs for her life in the hospital, to more frenetic cuts and camera movements in the woods. Now that the suprise factor is gone and the killing attempts are not exactly random, "The Strangers – Chapter 2" wisely spends a big chunk of the runtime with Maya having to just survive out in the woods rather than just trying to escape capture. Forget the torture or the slashing and dicing — the most horrifying thing that happens in this movie involves a simple re-stitching of wounds, with the sound design doing a hell of a good job in making the audience want to crawl deep into their seats.

Unfortunately, "The Strangers: Chapter 2" falls apart by nature of it being part of a planned trilogy. Who knows, maybe it will all pay off when the last entry arrives and we'll look back at the baffling choices made in the first two and see the big picture. But as it stands, these first two movies aren't successful as standalone stories, and as a follow-up to not just "Chapter 1" but the original 2008 film from Bryan Bertino, "Chapter 2" just feels like too big a left turn. As mentioned, the movie tries to explain the origins of the Strangers, slowly building up some larger conspiracy and cycle of random killings, while also letting us get to know the three people under the masks. The problem is that to give them backstories is to take away from the randomness of the killings, and to give us an actual motivation for the murders feels like a complete betrayal of the franchise.

With a rather abrupt cut to black and a mid-credits tease for "Chapter 3," it is clear that Harlin and company think of this as a singular story told in three chapters, one that has more to say than just "don't open your door to strangers." The problem is that, as a singular movie, "The Strangers – Chapter 2" feels like a misstep. It's an improvement simply because this trilogy started off pretty badly, but nevertheless an uninspiring survival horror with repetitive set pieces, baffling character choices, and a mythology that feels like it's erasing the very reason his franchise exists in the first place.

/Film rating: 4 out of 10.

"The Strangers – Chapter 2" releases in theaters on September 26, 2025.