The Strangers Chapter 1 Review: Why Are You Doing This To Us? I'm Seriously Asking

When Bryan Bertino unleashed "The Strangers" onto the world in 2008, I doubt he could have predicted what a phenomenon the story and characters would become. The first-time feature film director took inspiration from the senseless violence that plagues so many people, and a real-life encounter as a child where vandals were randomly knocking on doors in his neighborhood and breaking into houses if no one was home. The terrifying "point" of "The Strangers" was that there was no point. The Man in the Mask, Pin-Up Girl, and Dollface killed Kristen and James because, as Dollface horrifically admits, "because you were home." Alas, with such phenomenal character designs and a cult-like following, "The Strangers" was destined to get the horror franchise treatment. The sequel film "The Strangers: Prey at Night" arrived 10 years after the original, and was surprisingly well received. Unfortunately, the three killers were killed by the film's final girl, effectively destroying the possibility of any sequels.

Enter: "The Strangers: Chapter 1," the result of your momma telling you "We have 'The Strangers' at home."

Directed by genre favorite (and sequel king) Renny Harlin and written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland, "The Strangers: Chapter 1" is the first of a new reboot trilogy doubling as a prequel within the same continuity of the first two films. It's a bold strategy to plan a three-picture story (although it has worked before like with the "Fear Street" trilogy), and the results thus far are frustrating. For casual horror fans, this is a perfectly acceptable slasher with some fun moments of tension and well-paced scares, but diehard horror fans are going to be severely disappointed by this paint-by-numbers slasher that fundamentally misunderstands what made the original film such a phenomenon.