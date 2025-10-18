Black Phone 2's Grabber Wants To Be The Modern Freddy Krueger – Do They Pull It Off?

This article contains spoilers for "Black Phone 2."

Mainstream horror is currently leaning less on established icons of the genre to carry it forward. Blumhouse's "Halloween" trilogy is firmly in the rearview mirror, and we haven't had a feature-length "Friday the 13th" movie in more than 16 years. Similarly, Freddy Krueger has been dormant since the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" remake in 2010. "Black Phone 2" is stepping up to try and fill that void as The Grabber seeks to take up Freddy's mantle as the killer of our dreams.

In the sequel, The Grabber seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) and preys on his younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw), from beyond the grave, attacking her in her dreams. Sound familiar? Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the infamous black phone and begins seeing visions of three young boys at the Alpine Lake winter camp. Gwen talks Finn into visiting the camp during a winter storm to solve the mystery. The Grabber is there waiting for them, even if it's not in the flesh.

Director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill didn't hide that "Elm Street" and Freddy were influences on "Black Phone 2." The way in which Ethan Hawke's Grabber can attack via dreams after his death at the hands of Finn in the first movie is very reminiscent of Krueger, who made his debut in Wes Craven's timeless 1984 horror classic. But he's been away from the silver screen for a long time. The filmmakers saw a unique opportunity to fill that void.

/Film's Rafael Motamayor noted in his review of "Black Phone 2" that "there are clear similarities and nods to that franchise, particularly the phenomenal 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors.'" But can The Grabber really become our modern Freddy Krueger? Does the sequel succeed in making a convincing case for that? It's complicated.