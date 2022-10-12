The Wild True Story Of How Sinister's Terrifying Opening Scene Was Made [Exclusive]

On the day of the attempted execution of the stunt, just about everything that could go wrong did go wrong. El Manahi, for his part, further detailed how he tried to get ahead of the issue:

"You have a rope that's attached to the branch and you have a rope that's attached to the actors, like a cable. When those two things go up, they separate. I was like, 'How are you going to camouflage this cable?' They were like, 'Nobody had an idea.' I said, 'I told you, you can't do it this way.' What I had to do was create a quick release so the rope would be attached to the cable, and as it went out, it would separate from the cable. But that means that you had to reset it every time. It was very, very difficult. I told them this was going to be a problem. It turned into a catastrophe. Everything shut down when the actor came out of his harness. So basically what they had were these harnesses and these stirrups. These guys are in these stirrups and they're being hoisted from the back, like it's around their back. The guy came out of his stirrups, so his harness went up around his neck."

As El Manahi predicted, the stunt did not go well and, in the end, one of the stunt performers who was hanging in the tree nearly got hurt when the harness went up around his neck. Production shut down and, on a movie with an already tight budget, cost thousands of dollars. "They couldn't get it in like... I'm talking about the whole day. We went there at 7:00 AM and now we are in two hours of overtime, 9:30 at night or something like that," El Manahi said. "They're trying to figure out how to salvage this thing. Then the guy comes out of his stirrup and it's like, 'That's it. Done. We're done.'"

"Thankfully, the incident didn't physically harm the stunt man, but it did shake him up badly," Derrickson said: