Why Ethan Hawke Didn't Base His Black Phone Character On A Real-Life Figure

The idea of method acting seems to be becoming more prevalent, as well as derided, among actors as of late. While the more famous examples are when actors decide to go just a little too far in their preparation, method acting usually just involves creating the world around a character and getting into said character's mindset before the cameras roll.

If you clicked on this article thinking that Ethan Hawke indulged in some intense method acting to get into character for his role in "The Black Phone," you'd be wrong. However, that doesn't mean he didn't go into Scott Derrickson's latest horror film without a clue of what his character, eerily named the Grabber, is like. In a conversation with /Film, the actor discussed his terrifying character and his approach to portraying him, which had him distancing his character from real-life serial killers for a very particular reason.