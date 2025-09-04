The Black Phone 2 Trailer Eerily Recalls The Scariest Horror Movie Ever (And For Good Reason)
The Grabber is back for more! Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have reunited for "Black Phone 2," which will once again feature Ethan Hawke as the terrifying, child-killing, mask-wearing villain. "The Black Phone" director Scott Derrickson has also returned, as has his writing partner C. Robert Cargill, for what looks to be a bigger and wilder horror sequel — one that appears to be taking its cues from the (in a certain sense) scariest movie ever made.
As we learned from the previous "Black Phone 2" trailer, The Grabber is going full Freddy Krueger in this movie, attacking kids in their dreams à la "A Nightmare on Elm Street." However, the latest trailer (see above) also features noticeably grainy footage of The Grabber in action, as though these scenes were shot on super 8 film. It not only gives these moments a creepy, retro, tactile feel, but it also brings to mind some of the most horrifying sequences from 2012's "Sinister."
Directed by Derrickson and written by Cargill, "Sinister" has earned its reputation as the scariest movie ever made. That's not just a matter of opinion, either; the idea actually has some basis in a scientific experiment to determine the "scariest movie ever." Without getting caught up in the weeds of individual opinion, it's at least fair to say that "Sinister" is a very scary movie. It's also one that has aged well, with reverence for it only growing over the years. That makes it all the more fascinating that Derrickson and Cargill seem to be dipping their toes back into that well more than a decade later, bringing that "Sinister" vibe to a different horror franchise.
For those who may not be familiar, "Sinister" centers on Ellison Oswald (Ethan Hawke), a true-crime writer who hasn't had a best seller in more than 10 years. When he discovers a box of snuff films in his new home, he vows to solve the mystery behind them. Before long, though, he realizes these grisly deaths were all connected to the same supernatural being: Bughuul.
Black Phone 2 is hitting some big horror notes from the past
The so-called "kill tapes" that Ellison finds in "Sinister" are grainy, rough-around-the-edges, and absolutely horrifying. While much remains unclear about "Black Phone 2," it appears as though this same old-school film effect is being employed to show The Grabber in the space he's managed to find between life and death. It's not only a way to demonstrate that visually, but it's also creepy as hell.
Derrickson didn't return to direct "Sinister 2," instead moving on to other projects, including Marvel Studios' "Doctor Strange." So, it's interesting to see him sort of remixing some of those "Sinister" notes for his latest foray into horror. It also makes sense why those vibes are so strong here. After all, Derrickson and Cargill are the creative minds behind both of these films. But at the same time, they're clearly bringing in elements from both the "Nightmare on Elm Street" and the "Friday the 13th" movies, with "Black Phone 2" taking place at an old camp. Suffice it to say, this is shaping up to be one heck of a horror cocktail.
In terms of the cast, the "Black Phone" sequel similarly has Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw reprising their roles as siblings Finn and Gwen alongside Hawke as The Grabber. The film's official synopsis reads as follows:
As Finn, now 17, struggles with life after his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake. Determined to solve the mystery and end the torment for both her and her brother, Gwen persuades Finn to visit the camp during a winter storm. There, she uncovers a shattering intersection between The Grabber and her own family's history. Together, she and Finn must confront a killer who has grown more powerful in death and more significant to them than either could imagine.
"Black Phone 2" hits theaters on October 17, 2025.