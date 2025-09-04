The Black Phone 2 Trailer Eerily Recalls The Scariest Horror Movie Ever (And For Good Reason)

The Grabber is back for more! Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have reunited for "Black Phone 2," which will once again feature Ethan Hawke as the terrifying, child-killing, mask-wearing villain. "The Black Phone" director Scott Derrickson has also returned, as has his writing partner C. Robert Cargill, for what looks to be a bigger and wilder horror sequel — one that appears to be taking its cues from the (in a certain sense) scariest movie ever made.

As we learned from the previous "Black Phone 2" trailer, The Grabber is going full Freddy Krueger in this movie, attacking kids in their dreams à la "A Nightmare on Elm Street." However, the latest trailer (see above) also features noticeably grainy footage of The Grabber in action, as though these scenes were shot on super 8 film. It not only gives these moments a creepy, retro, tactile feel, but it also brings to mind some of the most horrifying sequences from 2012's "Sinister."

Directed by Derrickson and written by Cargill, "Sinister" has earned its reputation as the scariest movie ever made. That's not just a matter of opinion, either; the idea actually has some basis in a scientific experiment to determine the "scariest movie ever." Without getting caught up in the weeds of individual opinion, it's at least fair to say that "Sinister" is a very scary movie. It's also one that has aged well, with reverence for it only growing over the years. That makes it all the more fascinating that Derrickson and Cargill seem to be dipping their toes back into that well more than a decade later, bringing that "Sinister" vibe to a different horror franchise.

For those who may not be familiar, "Sinister" centers on Ellison Oswald (Ethan Hawke), a true-crime writer who hasn't had a best seller in more than 10 years. When he discovers a box of snuff films in his new home, he vows to solve the mystery behind them. Before long, though, he realizes these grisly deaths were all connected to the same supernatural being: Bughuul.