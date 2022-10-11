How One Cut Sinister Scene Ended Up In Sinister 2 [Exclusive]

Scientifically, "Sinister" is the scariest movie of all time. The 2012 horror movie sees a has-been crime writer (played by Ethan Hawke) moving his family into a murder house while he investigates the case for a new book. He doesn't tell his wife or kids about the home's grisly history, and he finds a box of Super 8 home movies in his attic that indicate the house's much darker past. Each home movie has unsettling imagery — with one in particular spiking heart rates higher than normal — and each is key to the film's overall eerie atmosphere. It's the sort of modern-day chiller that makes the rounds at sleepovers, where kids dare each other to make it all the way to the end credits.

/Film's Ryan Scott gathered insights from director Scott Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill for an upcoming oral history celebrating the film's 10-year anniversary. It's common horror fan knowledge that Cargill came up with the story following a surreal nightmare after watching the found footage-adjacent "The Ring," which has its own share of unhinged imagery. Cargill tells /Film that Derrickson leaned into the idea, asking the "Doctor Strange" co-writer to "bring me some kills and we'll go write a script." Cargill, ever the morbid overachiever, sent in two dozen ways to die for the potential story, gruesome kills that could be carried out by ... well, that would be a spoiler. Six kills ended up in the final script, but only five were filmed.

The unused kill, Cargill admits, was cut and added to the "Sinister" sequel.