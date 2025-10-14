5 Reasons Why Tron: Ares Flopped At The Box Office

It was a no good, very bad weekend for Disney at the box office, as the very expensive, flashy "Tron: Ares" flopped. Though these things are often viewed as marathons and not springs, it's crystal clear after the blockbuster's first frame in theaters that this is going to go down as a profound disappointment and, in all likelihood, a big money loser for the Mouse House. It's bad, and it may get much worse before all's said and done.

Directed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), "Tron: Ares" pulled in just $33.2 million in its opening weekend domestically. That was far below pre-release estimates, which had "Ares" opening in the $40 million range. Granted, a debut in that area would've still been on the low side for a franchise film that cost $180 million to produce (and that's before accounting for marketing costs). To make matters even worse, the latest "Tron" movie also had a soft overseas opening, pulling in $26.7 million for a global start of $59.9 million. That is, in a word, bad.

So, what went wrong here? How did Disney so gravely miscalculate the return of "Tron" after 15 years? Is there any hope for the movie on a longer timeline? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "Tron: Ares" bombed at the box office during its opening weekend. Let's get into it.