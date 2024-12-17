Sony Claims Marvel Flop Morbius Actually Turned A Profit — Is That Possible?

In the aftermath of the shocking success of "Venom" in 2018, Sony realized that the "Spider-Man" franchise could be even more fruitful than it had been. The multi-billion-dollar Marvel Comics property is, much like "Batman," an expansive world with hundreds, if not thousands of characters. And we're not even talking about the likes of The Avengers. Even limited to characters connected directly to Spidey, there is much to mine. In 2022, Sony tested the limits of that with "Morbius." What resulted was a meme-worthy superhero flop that is remembered best for "it's Morbin' time" jokes.

Against a $75 million budget, the delayed, troubled "Morbius" earned just $167.4 million worldwide, ranking as one of the biggest flops of 2022. It was also trashed by critics and caused Sony to hit the pause button on many similar planned spin-offs centered on secondary "Spider-Man" characters, such as Black Cat, Silver Sable, Nightwatch, and more. Several others still made it out into the world, including this year's even bigger flop "Madame Web" and, more recently, "Kraven the Hunter."

Without getting too off-topic, "Kraven the Hunter" is off to an even worse start at the box office against a much bigger budget. Sony has to rethink its strategy going forward and, frankly, it's a little tough to wonder why both "Madame Web" and "Kraven" happened the way they happened after "Morbius." Well, there might be an explanation for that. According to Sony at least, "Morbius" ended up turning a profit. This, per a report from Variety digging into the studio's future plans with the "Spider-Man" franchise in the aftermath of "Kraven" taking a nosedive.

The report says the Sony brass does "insist" that "Morbius" turned a profit. That's enough to make one raise an eyebrow but it's worth asking the question, might that be possible? Let's take a harder look at the numbers and see what we can find out.