NIN's Tron: Ares Soundtrack Is Very Different From Daft Punk (And That's A Good Thing)

Ever since the release of "Tron: Legacy," a prevailing take on the film has been that it's a movie whose main attraction is its score. While the film has been reappraised of late and there are those of us "Tron" fans who've always believed it to be a remarkably inventive, thoughtful, and emotional follow-up to the 1982 original, there's no denying that the score to "Legacy" is not only fantastic, but is remarkably influential. This is because the primary composers of that score are the legendary French Touch electronica duo, Daft Punk. By the time the band wrote the score to "Legacy" (which was orchestrated by composer Joseph Trapanese), they had already been climbing up the charts for the past 15 years. Although they only made five studio albums (with "Legacy" being the fourth), their influence on the house, electronic, dance, pop, and even hip-hop genres was immeasurable.

Daft Punk's score for "Tron: Legacy" became virtually synonymous with the franchise. Although a proper sequel to "Legacy" took 15 years to get made, stopgap projects within the franchise like Disneyland's "ElecTRONica" event and "Tron Lightcycle Power Run" ride either made use of the Daft Punk score or had original material that sounded like it. Although fans were understandably disappointed when it was announced that the long-awaited sequel "Tron: Ares" would not include a Daft Punk score, it was only to be expected, considering the duo broke up in 2021.

Their replacement is certainly no downgrade, however, as it was revealed to be none other than Nine Inch Nails. Now that "Ares" and its album have been released, it's apparent that NIN has elected not to use any of Daft Punk's thematic material and that their score doesn't even have the same sound. This is a good thing, as it not only gives "Ares" its own unique sonic identity but also continues the "Tron" tradition of electronic music innovation.