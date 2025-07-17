The Tron: Ares Trailer Reveals Two Selling Points — And Jared Leto Isn't One Of Them

The official trailer for "Tron: Ares" is here, and it has quite a bit going for it. Like both of its predecessors, "Tron" and "Tron: Legacy," however, it appears that there are two very important elements driving "Tron: Ares" — its soundtrack and its neon-soaked visuals. Despite being snubbed for an Oscar nomination (because the Academy though using a computer for visual effects was "cheating" back in 1982), "Tron" helped blow the lid off of what can be done in special effects and paved the way for more computer-generated imagery (CGI) in movies and TV. It only makes sense, then, that its sequels would also be visually stunning, and "Legacy" absolutely nailed the assignment back in 2010. So, what about "Ares"?

Based on the film's trailer (see above), which features all kinds of cool visuals with lots of neon-streaked vehicles and armor, "Ares" is going to take the stellar visuals of the "Tron" franchise to a whole new level. The trailer footage alone is sleek, sharp, and it looks stunning, so the actual movie is probably going to look absolutely incredible in IMAX, taking full advantage of the extra-large screen and high-end projection technology. Not only that, but the soundtrack is also going to really get a chance to shine when pumped through IMAX speakers in surround sound (and based on the song in the trailer, those theaters are going to be bumping). Even if you're not a huge "Tron" fan, the updated sights and sounds of "Ares" are truly something to behold.