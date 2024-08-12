The First Tron: Ares Footage Is So Good That It Made Me Forget I Don't Like Tron That Much

The Walt Disney Company umbrella is so massive, and encompasses so many characters and franchises, that the definition of a "Disney fan" feels impossible to pin down these days. As I sat in the Honda Arena during this year's D23 fan convention in Anaheim, California, I wondered about the make-up of the audience. How many of them were Marvel folks? How many of them worshipped at the altar of Star Wars? Did some of them still pledge allegiance to good ol' fashioned Disney Animation, with a comparable appreciation for Pixar? And naturally, were there some folks who just loved all of the above?

I consider myself a pretty big fan of many of the characters and worlds that live within the Disney bubble, but I'm also perfectly capable of brushing off the stuff that just isn't for me. So as the evening's two-hour Disney Experiences Showcase panel entered its third hour, I found myself switching between being 100% engaged by what was on the screen and knowing when I could take a breather (and in the case of the first footage from "Snow White," when to recoil in horror).

But then something unexpected happened. A film franchise that I have no love for whatsoever grabbed my undivided attention. The first footage from "Tron: Ares" screened exclusively for the D23 audience, and ... well, I was gripped by what was shown.

I don't like the original "Tron." It looks stunning, but it's pretty dull. I don't like the decades-later sequel, "Tron: Legacy." It looks stunning, but, uh, it's pretty dull. And yet! "Ares" looks so different, so off-kilter, and so unexpected in its tone and vision that I left the panel thinking about it, and only it. Heck, I was won over before the seat-shaking soundtrack was revealed to be the work of Nine Inch Nails, a group who, once upon a time, wouldn't be caught within a respectable distance of a Disney stage.