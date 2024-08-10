TRON: Ares Footage Reaction: Disney's Sci-Fi Franchise Goes Horror With A NIN Soundtrack [D23]

Who's ready for some more biodigital jazz, man? Throughout its 40-plus year existence, the "TRON" franchise has always been a little too far ahead of the curve for its own good. Steven Lisberger's original 1982 "TRON" film was notoriously overlooked by the Academy in spite of its groundbreaking computer-generated visual effects, and even Stan Lee didn't really get what Lisberger was going for. When Joseph Kosinski's "TRON: Legacy" arrived 28 years after that, it similarly pioneered digital de-aging and the legacy sequel formula at a time when neither of those things were in vogue. Nevertheless, the forward-looking sci-fi property has gained a loyal following over the decades, which explains why we're currently awaiting a third movie in the form of "TRON: Ares."

Whereas the original "TRON 3," the canceled "TRON: Ascension," would have been more of a direct continuation of "Legacy," this new film shifts its focus to the eponymous character — a heretofore unknown program played by Jared Leto from the virtual realm known as The Grid. Joachim Rønning is calling the shots here, which is also a change of pace for the franchise. Unlike Lisberger and Kosinski, the Norwegian director isn't known for pushing the envelope when it comes to filmmaking technology and has evolved into a journeyman for Disney, helming "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," and "Young Woman and the Sea" back-to-back-to-back since 2017.

That being the case, all eyes were on the first-look "Ares" footage unveiled at this year's D23 Expo — including the eyes of /Film's Jacob Hall, who was present for the event's Disney panel — to see what technical innovations it may or may not have hiding up its sleeves, and he found the footage much more impressive than anticipated.