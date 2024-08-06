How Stan Lee Shortsightedly Handed Disney Sci-Fi Classic TRON

The history of visual effects, like every other aspect of the arts, exists on a spectrum. Yet there are undeniably milestone works that push a given medium forward, whether through sheer force of popularity and influence, or through innovation, or sometimes both. "TRON," a film made by Steven Lisberger in 1982, is one of those milestone movies. Although it began as a modest success at the box office, it quickly gained a cult following thanks to its application of innovative techniques, particularly its moments of computer animation. Despite those moments only amounting to about 15 or 20 minutes of screen time, it proved that computer graphics imagery could be viable in cinema, leading to the dominance of CGI that we see in fantasy and sci-fi films today.

Yet one of the problems with innovation is that, before new technology is proven to work, most folks either can't see how it'll work, or instinctively dismiss it as something that will never work. To be fair, there are many more failed concepts in the world than brand new inventions that are successful (just watch any given episode of "Shark Tank" for proof), but sometimes rolling the dice on a daring new idea can really pay off.

Sadly, when Lisberger was shopping "TRON" around to various studios and artists, he was met with more naysayers than mavericks. One of those people who lacked the vision for where Lisberger was trying to take the film was none other than the co-creator of Marvel Comics and cameo maven, Stan Lee. Imagine: if Stan the Man had really been a True Believer in computer animation, "TRON" might've been the very first Marvel movie!