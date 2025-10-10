It's 2025 And I Just Watched 1982's Tron For The First Time – These Are My Honest Thoughts

I may be biased when I say this because I grew up in the 1980s, but it truly was the best decade in history to be a kid. There were just so many exciting new movies, toys, and video games to capture the imagination, but despite loving all three, I somehow managed to miss "Tron" at the time. I definitely knew it existed; I remember distinctly the VHS box at my local corner shop video store and playing the very cool "Tron" stand-up cabinet in video arcades. I also assimilated the film's iconic neon-lit imagery by cultural osmosis over the years, but I never got around to actually watching the movie itself. So, ahead of the release of Disney's "Tron: Ares," I sat down to correct that oversight for the first time in 2025.

"Tron" was a groundbreaking experiment from Disney, one of the first feature-length films to use a whole ton of computer-generated imagery. Its creator, Steve Lisberger, was inspired by his first encounter with the "Pong" video game back in the '70s, and, armed with a sizeable budget of $17 million (more than "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" and "Star Trek II" from the same year) leaned hard into the video arcade aesthetic, blending CGI with good old-fashioned cinematic sleight-of-hand to create a fully realized computer world for the characters to run around in.

"Tron" was lauded as a technical marvel but failed to live up to expectations at the box office and also got snubbed for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars — according to Lisberger, the Academy felt that the use of computers was cheating a little. Nevertheless, it must have been mind-blowing to watch in the cinema for the first time and it has built a strong cult following over the decades. Here are my thoughts after watching at home on my sofa.