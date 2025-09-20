Why Jeff Bridges Is The Only Tron: Legacy Actor In Disney's Tron: Ares

"Tron" has never been one of Disney's biggest franchises, but it does hold the distinction of being one of the most visually distinct. Steven Lisberger's '80s sci-fi adventure brought the computer world known as the Grid to life through groundbreaking developments in the field of computer-generated imagery. It's still an eye-popping visual experience, albeit noticeably lapped by today's standards. Joseph Kosinski ("Top Gun: Maverick") managed to (mostly) push the developments in CGI even further with "Tron: Legacy," which gave the Grid a Daft Punk-infused upgrade. It's bio-digital jazz, man. With the series largely having lain dormant for the past decade and a half, the time to return to the Grid has come with the upcoming "Tron: Ares." The key difference with this latest installment is that rather than revisiting the namesake's digital world, it's coming to ours.

So much time has passed in both reality and the world of "Tron" that there's so much potential in seeing where everything has ended up after the seemingly hopeful conclusion of "Legacy." There's also the matter of "Ares" being audibly coated in a banger soundtrack from Nine Inch Nails. It should be a momentous occasion, but the Jared Leto of it all feels like a cold splash of water thrown onto the mainframe. Here, he plays the subtitular character Ares, a living AI program retrofitted to be an ENCOM soldier who can be revived if killed in battle. It sure sounds like something this company would do.

Leto's involvement as the de facto main character is a real shake-up to "Tron," as the previous films were led by protagonists from within the Flynn family. Kevin (Jeff Bridges) was a software engineer engulfed by his own digital creation, while Sam (Garrett Hedlund) became the ultimate successor. There are plenty of characters in "Legacy," such as Olivia Wilde's Quorra and Cillian Murphy's Edward Dillinger Jr., but Bridges will be the only returning cast member. In a 2025 interview with SFX Magazine, "Ares" director Joachim Rønning ("Maleficent: Mistress of Evil") talked about how the lack of "Tron" alum was a result of thinking about what's best for the film at hand: