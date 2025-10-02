Tron: Ares Is A Giant Box Office Gamble For Disney - Will It Pay Off?

Disney has had a bit of an up-and-down year at the box office. They've had incredibly high highs with "Lilo & Stitch" making $1 billion earlier this summer. They've also had incredibly low lows, with "Snow White" serving as one of the biggest bombs of 2025. The studio's next big movie, the long-awaited "Tron: Ares," truly feels like it could go either way. The question is, will this gamble pay off? Or will this franchise expansion prove to be a grave miscalculation?

Directed by Joachim Rønning ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), "Tron: Ares" is currently expected to pull in between $42 and $55 million when it opens next weekend domestically, per Box Office Theory. Those estimates are right in line with earlier tracking, which had Disney's latest entry in the "Tron" series pulling in around $44 million, per Deadline. Those numbers suggest that this might turn into a "time is a flat circle" moment for the Mouse House.

2010's "Tron: Legacy" opened to $44 million in the U.S. before going on to make just over $400 million worldwide against a reported $170 million budget. While the budget for "Ares" has yet to be revealed, it's tough to make a movie on this scale with a big cast for less these days. And, even though "Tron: Legacy" was widely viewed as a disappointment at the time of its release, Disney is now looking at an almost identical opening weekend for this new sequel.

The film centers on a highly sophisticated program, Ares (Jared Leto), who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings. The cast also includes Greta Lee ("Past Lives"), Evan Peters ("American Horror Story"), Hasan Minhaj ("It Ends With Us"), Jodie Turner-Smith ("After Yang"), Arturo Castro ("The Menu"), Cameron Monaghan ("Gotham"), Gillian Anderson ("Sex Education"), and Jeff Bridges, reprising his role as Flynn from the original "Tron."