Tron: Ares Review: A Thoughtless Sequel With An Uncharismatic Lead But A Pretty Great Soundtrack

Watching Joachim Rønning's new cyber-thriller "Tron: Ares" — the third "Tron" feature in 43 years — I found myself wondering just how everything was supposed to work. In the universe of "Tron," humans write computer programs, but those programs actually manifest themselves as humanoid beings deep within a separate electric dimension. The programs not only have free will, but a whole theology, worshiping their programmers — their Users — as gods. The ethics of haphazardly creating and deleting intelligent digital slaves was sort of the topic of Joseph Kosinski's 2010 "Tron: Legacy," a pretty cool film, but one that doesn't delve nearly deeply enough into its moral and theological themes. It was Frankensteinian, a warning that your creations will become monsters.

In Steven Lisberger's original "Tron," it was introduced that a specialized laser can reduce humans into energy patterns and insert them into the electric dimension — the Grid — where they appear as programs. It's astonishing to think that a 1982 hard drive was already sophisticated enough to contain a whole human consciousness. That's a lot of terabytes. The laser can also restore the humans to their fleshy selves.

"Tron: Ares" features a computer security program named Ares (Jared Leto) who can be manifested in the real world via an ultra-sophisticated 3D printer. He looks like he's made of flesh and blood, but is likely constructed from some kind of plastic. The 3D printers can also manifest complex motorcycles, cars, tanks, angel wings, and airships, all machines that seem to have an infinite power supply, and that can create mile-long, six-foot-high walls in their wake as they speed through the streets and skies of a modern human city.

And if I'm sitting there wondering what Jared Leto's skin is made of, or how a cyber-cycle can power itself, then I'm clearly disengaged with whatever story "Tron: Ares" is trying to tell. This movie is quite bad.