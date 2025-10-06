How To Watch The Entire Tron Franchise In Order

It's unusual that Steven Lisberger's 1982 cyber-thriller "Tron" should become such a long-lasting franchise, given how deeply entrenched it is in a 1980s understanding of computers. The film attempted to bank on the rising popularity of video games in the United States, unaware that the industry was about to experience a multi-year bust (there's a reason why Nintendo called their home gaming console an "Entertainment System" instead of anything with the phrase "video game" in it). Indeed, the first "Tron" wasn't nearly as big a hit as Disney had hoped for. It made about $50 million on a $17 million budget, and raked in another $70 million in tie-in arcade cabinets and other merch, but that wasn't the "Star Wars"-sized mega-hit Disney was planning on. The fact that Disney ever wanted to return to "Tron" is a wonder.

With the release of "Tron: Ares," there will have been three theatrically released "Tron" movies since 1982. There was also a TV series, a short film, and 20 video games to feature the "Tron" characters (that 20 includes cameos in games like "Kingdom Hearts," as well as games like "Discs of Tron," which merely recreate the games seen in the first "Tron" movie). At least one of the games is staged as a direct sequel to "Tron." Its actual place in the "Tron" canon can be debated. We'll cover it below, just to be thorough. As such, the so-called official "Tron" media includes the following:

"Tron" (1982) (feature film)

"Tron 2.0" (2003) (video game)

"Tron: Legacy" (2010) (feature film)

"Tron: The Next Day" (2011) (short film)

"Tron: Uprising" (2012-2103) (TV series)

"Tron: Ares (2025)

We'll go into detail on how they all fit together below.