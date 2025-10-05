Tron's Creator Thinks The Original Disney Movie Got One Thing Very Wrong

This post contains spoilers for 1982's "Tron" and its sequel, "Tron: Legacy."

Steven Lisberger's "Tron" permanently altered the relationship between digital technology and filmmaking. It was one of the earliest films to extensively use CGI for multiple sequences (a practice that has currently evolved into an expected standard that we take for granted) and one of the first to take a multipronged approach to artificial intelligence. In the film, ENCOM's Master Control Program (MCP) expands into a sentient virtual consciousness, and this cyberspace is rendered in sharp, angular, neon-tinted shades that look rather sparse (and one-dimensional) by today's standards.

In hindsight, the film's visual identity feels uniquely retrofuturist, anticipating a future where technology would become inseparable from personal identity. Moreover, the aesthetic in "Tron" was so distinct during the time of release that it served as a blueprint for similar concepts explored in genre entries over the years. The natural culmination of these evolving ideas was "Tron: Legacy," a visually enhanced, thematically grander sequel that deserves more attention than it currently enjoys.

The storyline in "Tron," however, is surprisingly optimistic about AI and its relationship with humanity, partly because the concept of high-functioning digital algorithms was still an aspirational quasi-reality in 1982. While the catalyst for conflict is a rogue AI, Flynn (Jeff Bridges) and his friends are saved by the titular program, Tron, who rebels against the rogue programs to free his kind. In anticipation of "Tron: Ares," Lisberger had the following to say about this "naive" but hopeful perspective in the October 2025 issue of SFX Magazine:

"We were very naive back then and so optimistic, but it felt different [...] It was a wonderful opportunity and the tools were so amazing [...] [Now] I hear people are shocked that AI is hallucinating and making mistakes. That's a blessing. It's quite charming. I will be much more scared if someone tells me AI never makes mistakes. That's when the real problem starts. I like to say that it's imperative that we, as an artistic community, kick this technology around before it kicks us around. I'm weary of hearing all the dreary and apocalyptic predictions of the future of technology."

Lisberger seems to be advocating for a more responsible, level-headed use of a tool that was never meant to dictate or control our lives (or, frankly, delude us into believing it can mimic the complex spectrum of human skill and artistry). How does "Tron: Ares" plan to tackle these subjects, and what stance does its predecessors take? Let's investigate.