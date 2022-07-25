David Warner, Veteran British Actor Who Starred In The Omen And Tron, Has Died At 80

David Warner, veteran English actor and star of films like "The Omen" and "Tron," has sadly died at age 80. According to the BBC, the performer passed away due to "a cancer-related illness" and the news was confirmed to the outlet by his family "with an overwhelmingly heavy heart."

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," Warner's family told the BBC in a statement. "He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

Warner was born in 1941 in Manchester, England to unmarried parents and led an unstable childhood. After making it through school, he went on to study at the well-known Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, and by 21 years old, he had joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. Much to his surprise, he was cast in the lead role of Karel Reisz's acclaimed picture "Morgan, A Suitable Case For Treatment" shortly after joining the ensemble. Three years later, the RSC cast him as Hamlet, blowing open the doors of his career both on stage and screen despite his portrayal of the character as a young radical being criticized by critics.