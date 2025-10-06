5 Reasons Why The Smashing Machine Flopped At The Box Office

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the biggest stars in the world and has been for some time. Unfortunately, even his star power couldn't help turn A24's buzzy "The Smashing Machine" into a hit. Directed by Benny Safdie ("Uncut Gems"), the awards season hopeful flopped at the box office this past weekend, making it a major disappointment all around.

"The Smashing Machine" opened to just $6 million at the domestic box office. That makes it the smallest opening weekend ever for a movie in which Johnson was the leading actor. It's also, unfortunately, one of A24's most expensive movies ever, with a reported $50 million budget before marketing expenses are factored in. Pre-release tracking suggested "The Smashing Machine" was going to make at least $10 million in its debut, if not as much as $20 million. Needless to say, this biopic about real-life UFC legend Mark Kerr fell well short of that mark.

So, what went wrong here? How did A24 make such a miscalculation with this one, despite all of the pieces making sense on paper? And why didn't Johnson's star power help this movie more? We're going to look at the biggest reasons why "The Smashing Machine" came up short at the box office. Let's get into it.