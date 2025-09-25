Can The Rock And Oscar Buzz Turn The Smashing Machine Into A Box Office Hit?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is pretty arguably the most successful wrestler-turned-actor ever. As for the "best" in that category? That's another conversation entirely, and I would expect a lot of Dave Bautista fans to speak up. The point is that Johnson has become synonymous with box office success, having made more than $15 billion in global ticket sales during his career. The question is, can The Rock (armed with his "franchise Viagra" reputation) turn A24's "The Smashing Machine" into a legitimate winner?

Directed by Benny Safdie ("Uncut Gems"), "The Smashing Machine" is currently eyeing a domestic opening weekend in the $20 million range when it arrives next weekend, per Deadline. The folks at Box Office Theory are slightly less bullish, though, with expectations in the $10 to $19 million range. At the top end of those projections, it would be in a position to become A24's second-biggest box office opening weekend ever behind "Civil War," which debuted to $25.5 million en route to over $100 million globally. ($127.3 million, to be more exact.) That's good company to be in.

The film tells the story of legendary real-life mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr. Johnson plays Kerr, with the trailers for "The Smashing Machine" promising a stunning transformation for the actor. Oscar-nominee Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer") also stars. The film has generated legitimate Oscar buzz for Johnson during its festival run leading up to its wide theatrical release. That, coupled with The Rock's general ability to get moviegoers out en masse, should easily push this movie to the higher end of current projections.

Competition won't be a huge factor, either. October 3 will also see the release of IFC's dog-focused horror movie "Good Boy," which is currently expected to pull in between $3 and $6 million. Of course, the biggest bit of competition will come from Taylor Swift, who is bringing "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" to theaters that weekend.