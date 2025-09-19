Taylor Swift's New Movie Answers The Question We've All Been Wondering

Back in 2022, it was announced that Taylor Swift was set to write and direct a movie for Searchlight Pictures. Well, that project is still on hold, but fans who want to see her work on the big screen have something to look forward to very soon. Variety has revealed that the "Shake It Off" hitmaker will have a special film in theaters to coincide the release of her "The Life of a Showgirl" album, set to drop on October 3, 2025. The project is called "Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," and it answers the question we have all been asking: what is the album's debut single?

Since Variety broke the news, Swift has confirmed that "The Fate of Ophelia" is the album's first single, and the theatrical release will include the world premiere of the song's music video. The singer-turned filmmaker also shared that "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" will include some other interesting information, anecdotes and insights about the upcoming album, which she opened up about on Instagram:

"I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 – Oct 5 only in cinemas! You'll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single "The Fate of Ophelia", along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl."

So, there you have it — Swifties can watch the star's new video in theaters and learn all about the process that went into making "The Life of a Showgirl." What's more, the upcoming theatrical release continues a trend for the musician and actor.