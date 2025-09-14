10 Perfect Uses Of Taylor Swift's Music In Movies And TV Shows

In case you've been off the grid for the past week, you probably already know that Taylor Swift has announced her 12th original album: "The Life of a Showgirl," which will be released on October 3, 2025. With this new record will, in all likelihood, come a whole new slew of bangers that will etch themselves into pop music's history and will likely be immortalized not only through Swift's own legacy but through their use in film and TV.

The presence of pop music being used as a "needle drop" in movies and television shows is nothing new. Whether it's Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" soundtracking the iconic final moments of John Hughes' "The Breakfast Club," Childish Gambino's "Redbone" scoring the beginning of Jordan Peele's "Get Out," or "Kids in America" by Kim Wilde setting the tone in the '90s rom-com classic "Clueless," modern-day music has been an integral part in creating some of the most iconic moments in the history of film.

Plenty of movies pay big bucks for needle drops, but for these 10 films and TV shows, they managed to get the current queen of pop's biggest hits (as well as a few of her deepest cuts) in their soundtracks. Going through Swift's own discography, let's take a look at some of the most memorable uses of her own songs, whether she appears as herself to perform the track or simply allows them to be covered and reinterpreted by other actors and performers.