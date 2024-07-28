The 6 Best Episodes Of The Bear (So Far), Ranked

Ayo Edebiri's directorial debut is the highlight of "The Bear" season 3. "Napkins" serves as a sort of origin story for amiable yet no-nonsense sous chef Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), a fan favorite character who began attending culinary school in the previous season. In the snippets of Tina's plot the show gave us before "Napkins," it was clear that the former line cook was adaptable yet felt out of her element among younger, more ambitious up-and-comers. Colón-Zayas plays the character as a woman who clearly dreams big, yet is painfully afraid to be seen dreaming at all.

All of this dovetails perfectly into the episode's storyline, which sees the Tina of several years earlier land a job at The Beef after being laid off from her administrative career. Much of the episode focuses on Tina's unsuccessful job hunt, and it's painfully, almost unbearably relatable to anyone who's dealt with a similarly competitive market (it gave me flashbacks to what I like to call my "72 Job Applications Summer"). When Tina finally meets the late, great Mikey over a tearstained beef sandwich, the episode takes on the air of a gold-tinged memory. Bernthal's character is her casual, soulful savior, a guy who understands and respects her (the contrast between Mikey and Carmy here is vast!) while admitting that what he has to offer –- a gig in an abrasive, dirty kitchen –- isn't much.

It is, though: it's a lifeline. Like Carmy, "The Bear" sometimes struggles to wade successfully between the worlds of working-class people and highbrow elites, but it conjures up one of its most meaningful moments here by finally nailing what it could've been doing this whole time: telling a story of paycheck-to-paycheck realities simply and well. Add in Edebiri's assured filmmaking and several lovely, understated performances (including one from Colón-Zayas' real-life husband, David Zayas) and you've got an all-time great episode.