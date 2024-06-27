The Bear Season 3 Review: A Delicious Season Missing A Few Key Ingredients

Spoiler alert: This review of "The Bear" season 3 is as spoiler-free as humanly possible, but there are minor details here and there that some folks might consider to be spoilers, so consider this a friendly warning.

A question lurks at the center of "The Bear" season 3. It asks: what does it take to be great? Not good, not even excellent, but great? And more than that, is it all even worth it in the end? Greatness seems impossible without sacrifice, without suffering, without alienation. At the end of the day, you may achieve greatness — but at what cost? "The Bear" has always been a show that revels in the skills of its characters; there's something wonderful about watching people be good at their jobs. It's like problem-solving — the characters are often faced with a seemingly insurmountable task, and, through their hard work and determination, they're able to pull it off, with stunning results. Season 2 was devoted to the staff of The Original Beef of Chicagoland transforming the rundown sandwich shop into a fine dining establishment — and that's exactly what they did. In the season 2 finale, the Beef had become The Bear, and while there were setbacks — arguments, a cook caught smoking cracking, and lead character and Executive Chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) stuck in the freezer — things seemingly went well. The task had been completed. The problem had been solved.

And now season 3 asks: what happens next? Perhaps a more stable, less conflicted person would be able to take a breath and rest on their laurels, at least for a few days. But that's not who Carmy is. Instead, he immediately sets about blowing things up. He creates an lengthy list of "Non Negotiables" that he wants the staff of The Bear to follow, and one of the items on his list includes changing the menu every night, a concept that throws everyone for a loop.

The Bear may be up and running, but the problems are just beginning. Carmy remains at the center of all this chaos, and even though season 2 saw him growing closer with seemingly everyone, he seems alienated in season 3. He ruined things with girlfriend Claire (Molly Gordon) in season 3 by accidentally telling her he felt the relationship was little more than a distraction. And now, he seems even at odds with his closest cohorts, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and sister Natalie (Abby Elliott). So what happens next? Can Carmy achieve the greatness he so hungers for? And will it even be worth it in the end?