What You Need To Remember Before The Bear Season 3

"The Bear" season 2 is all about the struggle to transform the Beef into The Bear. The old restaurant is gutted as Carmy and company race against the clock to get the place up and running in three months. To help achieve things, they turn to Jimmy and borrow even more money. In the midst of all this, the characters evolve and change. Natalie learns she's pregnant, while Richie, so used to his old ways, struggles to find what his purpose is. Carmy, meanwhile, runs into a childhood friend, a doctor named Claire (Molly Gordon), and the two enter into a relationship. Sydney, in turn, starts to worry that Carmy's relationship is distracting him from all of the work that needs to be done to get the Bear open. Marcus travels to Copenhagen to learn to become a better pastry chef while also grappling with the fact that his mother is sick. In the midst of all of this, a flashback episode, set about five years before the ongoing events of the show, provide more insight into Carmy's family, including his troubled, alcoholic mother Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis).

Richie, meanwhile, finally finds purpose by learning to become the Bear's maître d'hôtel. Defying all the odds, Carmy and company are able to get the Bear up and running, and plan a soft opening for family and friends. However, tensions rise almost immediately. Marcus and Sydney have a falling out after Marcus asks Sydney out for a drink and she turns him down. Donna shows up at the opening, only to leave before anyone other than Natalie's husband Pete (Chris Witaske) can see her. And then Carmy accidentally gets stuck in the restaurant's walk-in freezer, requiring Sydney, Richie, and the rest of the staff to carry on without him. In the midst of a breakdown, Carmy, thinking he's talking to Tina through the locked door, spirals out of control and proclaims that his relationship with Claire is nothing more than a distraction. Unfortunately, Claire is on the other side of the door and hears all of this. She leaves, heartbroken. Things devolve even further when Carmy and Richie end up in the midst of an angry argument (again, through the locked door). The soft opening is ultimately a success — all the guests seem happy, and the staff was able to keep things going despite Carmy's absence. However, it's clear that Carmy is still mentally and emotionally troubled. Where does "The Bear" go from here? We'll find out soon enough.