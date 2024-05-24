The Bear Season 3 Trailer Heats Things Up In The Dysfunctional Kitchen

"The Bear" is open for business and viewers are once again invited to a front-row seat in the kitchen ... if you can take the heat, that is. The FX/Hulu original hit series has been off our airwaves since its second season wrapped in June of last year, but every foodie's patience is about to be rewarded. The last time we checked in with this oddball assortment of characters, Jeremy Allen White's chef Carmy, Ayo Edebiri's creative partner Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's fiery Richie, and the rest of the gang had traded in their rugged beef stand for the cozy confines of a bona fide restaurant known as The Bear — despite an awfully unlucky (and nigh catastrophic) series of unfortunate events.

The Emmy-winning series is considered a masterclass of writing and inducing stress, so naturally everybody's excited to see where season 3 takes the group as they navigate even tougher challenges and obstacles to come: from the everyday rigors of running a restaurant to unexpected new additions and roles (such as Edebiri stepping behind the camera to make her directing debut) to dealing with the lingering demons from their own pasts. To make the wait until the premiere feel that much more bearable (puns!), Hulu has released another new trailer to supplement their ongoing marketing to this point. Check it out at the link above!