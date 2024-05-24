The Bear Season 3 Trailer Heats Things Up In The Dysfunctional Kitchen
"The Bear" is open for business and viewers are once again invited to a front-row seat in the kitchen ... if you can take the heat, that is. The FX/Hulu original hit series has been off our airwaves since its second season wrapped in June of last year, but every foodie's patience is about to be rewarded. The last time we checked in with this oddball assortment of characters, Jeremy Allen White's chef Carmy, Ayo Edebiri's creative partner Sydney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's fiery Richie, and the rest of the gang had traded in their rugged beef stand for the cozy confines of a bona fide restaurant known as The Bear — despite an awfully unlucky (and nigh catastrophic) series of unfortunate events.
The Emmy-winning series is considered a masterclass of writing and inducing stress, so naturally everybody's excited to see where season 3 takes the group as they navigate even tougher challenges and obstacles to come: from the everyday rigors of running a restaurant to unexpected new additions and roles (such as Edebiri stepping behind the camera to make her directing debut) to dealing with the lingering demons from their own pasts. To make the wait until the premiere feel that much more bearable (puns!), Hulu has released another new trailer to supplement their ongoing marketing to this point. Check it out at the link above!
The Bear season 3 returns this June
Do you feel good? Well, ready or not, The Bear is officially open and not even Gordon Ramsay himself could prepare everyone for what to expect next. Everyone's favorite dysfunctional kitchen is ready to serve up another whole season of high-stress situations, a little bit of pushing and shoving, and maybe a small fire or two. Such messiness is all par for the course in making the best food and most high-end culinary experience Chicago has ever seen. All fans of "The Bear" can probably agree on one thing: They love mess.
"The Bear" comes from writer, director, executive producer, and creator Christopher Storer. The season 3 synopsis is as follows:
Season three of FX's "The Bear" follows Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they do what it takes to elevate The Bear, their beef stand turned fine dining establishment, to the highest level, all while doing their best just to stay in business. It's a losing battle every single day in the restaurant business. Carmy pushes himself harder than ever, and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity.
Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you're never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we'll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow.
As is series tradition, all 10 episodes drop on Hulu June 27, 2024.