Yes, Chef, The Bear Season 3 Teaser Promises Even More Stress

"The Bear" season 3 officially has a release date, and a snazzy first look teaser to go with it. The hit FX and Hulu series that's dominated award season since it premiered in 2022 (it's so far won 10 Emmys and counting, plus dozens of other accolades) is back for a third peek into the kitchen of a chaotic Chicago restaurant.

New episodes of the series are set to premiere on Hulu on Thursday, June 27, 2024, close to a year exactly after the show's sophomore season dropped. Despite plenty of fans insisting that the series would be better as a weekly release, the new season is poised to continue its tradition of a single-batch drop, and all 10 episodes will be available that Thursday.

The last season of "The Bear" ended with depressed, highly decorated chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), his intrepid sous-chef turned partner Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), hotheaded cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and the rest of the team behind sandwich joint The Beef poised to successfully open their high-end restaurant. While we didn't actually get to see what The Bear's opening looked like, the finale showed that a pre-opening "family and friends night" managed to succeed despite a series of problems including Carmy getting stuck in the walk-in freezer, a line cook disappearing mid-shift, the appearance of Carmy's unstable mother (Jamie Lee Curtis), and a fork shortage.

The second season of the hit series subtly transformed the show from a close-up of a high-octane train wreck to a look at something more introspective and, through its dysfunctional characters' rigorous study, hard work, and attempts at healing their psychic wounds, even competent. Like most FX teasers, the first promo for season 3 doesn't actually include any footage hinting at what's next, but it does feature a stylized look at what's going on inside Carmy's mind.