Ayo Edebiri's Directorial Debut Is The Best Episode Of The Bear Season 3

I suppose you could argue that every episode of "The Bear" I'm highlighting here has a gimmick. Season 1's "Review" — it's shot (mostly) in one take! Season 2's "Fishes" — there are a lot of guest stars! And now "Napkins." What's the gimmick? It's another flashback episode, but in a change of pace, the main focus isn't on Carmy, nor is it on Edebiri's character Sydney. Instead, "Napkins" is all about Tina, a line cook played by Liza Colón-Zayas. Tina is one of the best characters on the show, and part of the fun of the character is the way she's evolved. In season 1, she was resistant to the changes Carmy and especially Sydney wanted to make at the Beef. But as the season progressed, she began to see things their way, and even bonded with Sydney, someone she initially had an antagonistic relationship with. In season 2, Tina grew even more, attending culinary school a the Beef was transformed into the fine-dining establishment The Bear.

"Napkins" jumps back in time to show us how Tina ended up where she is. In this flashback episode, we get to see Tina's homelife for the first time, including her husband, a doorman named David (played by "Dexter" actor David Zayas). Tina's life seems warm, but there are signs of stress. The rent on their apartment has just gone up, and David is still waiting for a promotion that never seems to come. And then the rug gets pulled out: Tina loses the job she's had for the last 15 years. She proceeds to hit the ground running, applying seemingly everywhere — and getting nowhere.

Tina's job hunt takes up the bulk of the episode, as director Edebiri and episode writer Catherine Schetina follow her from one dead end after another. Colón-Zayas is electric here, truly shining in her chance to carry an entire episode. Tina starts off hopeful — she's determined to get a new job, damn it! But the job hunt is frustrating. In one maddening scene, she ends up interviewing at a new company for the same position she just spent 15 years performing. In other words, she's perfect for the job — but because she doesn't have a college degree, they show her the door. We watch as she grows more and more disheartened and defeated, and it's heartbreaking.