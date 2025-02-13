Every Taylor Swift Acting Role, Ranked From Worst To Best

Two decades into her career, there isn't much Taylor Swift hasn't done. She's won album of the year at the Grammys a record-breaking four times, grossed over $2 billion with The Eras Tour, and incited economic boosts in cities, the vinyl record industry, and the NFL. The one thing Swift has yet to achieve is a major role in film or television, having only dipped her toes in acting throughout her long career.

It's not rare for musicians to transition to acting careers, as evidenced by the likes of Justin Timberlake and Madonna. However, for Swift, her massive celebrity status can be seen as distracting to some filmmakers, which is why the "Twilight" movies turned down a cameo from the then-country star. By her own admission, Swift tends to prefer to be in the director's chair, telling Martin McDonagh for Variety's Directors on Directors, "I've been part of things where you didn't know the script, and no one knew what the story was."

Swift's future in filmmaking certainly seems promising, with a project for Searchlight Pictures in the works as of 2022. She may not be gunning for an acting Oscar anytime soon like Ariana Grande, but the few roles she has taken on have certainly been memorable. Even when the movies themselves weren't hits, Swift proved time and time again that nothing can stop her ability to entertain.