Why The Twilight Movies Turned Down A Taylor Swift Cameo

Back in 2009, when Taylor Swift only had one Grammy for Album of the Year, she really wanted to join the "Twilight" franchise — but the team behind the vampire saga apparently turned her down. Why? She was simply too famous, even then.

Ashley Greene — who plays Alice Cullen in the films — recently hosted Chris Weitz, director of "The Twilight Saga: New Moon," on her podcast "The Twilight Effect," and Weitz revealed that he had to fend off requests for Swift to appear in the film (per Entertainment Weekly). "Taylor Swift and I had the same agent at the time, and he said, 'Taylor would like to be in this movie — not because of you, but she's a Twi-hard,'" Weitz told Greene.

The director continued and said that because Swift was just a huge "Twilight" fan, she simply wanted to be present on set and appear in the back of a shot or something — but Weitz felt he had to decline for one particular reason. "The hardest thing for me was to be like, 'The moment that Taylor Swift walks onto the screen, for about five minutes nobody is going to be able to process anything,'" he recalled. Still, he had some regrets: "I was like, 'Wow, I could have been, like, hanging out with Taylor Swift, and maybe we could've been friends or something.' She must've just been like, 'Who is this jerk who would say no?' But sometimes you make decisions and you go, 'This is for the best. It wasn't to be.'" (Weitz did not say whether or not he really regretted this choice after attempting to get Eras Tour tickets.)