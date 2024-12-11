The 15 Best New Girl Episodes, Ranked

A group of adult friends living in a big city and figuring out what they want in life is a tried-and-true sitcom premise. But the thing that makes the formula last for years is the combination of personalities in said friend group that lead to hilarious and emotional story beats. "New Girl" understands this, and from the very first episode, it was clear this show was meant for greatness.

Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) becomes a new roommate amidst three guys at various stages of career success — the confident Schmidt (Max Greenfield), the cynical Nick (Jake Johnson), and the cocky Coach (Damon Wayans Jr.). The last of which would be replaced by prankster Winston (Lamorne Morris) after the pilot, but Coach would become an on-again, off-again cast member throughout the show. Luckily, the testosterone is balanced out with Jess' friend Cece (Hannah Simone) regularly popping up, and the two have one of the best female friendships in TV history.

With 146 episodes throughout a seven-season run, there are plenty of highs throughout "New Girl," ending before it had a chance to grow stale. Pretty much every episode has at least one notable joke, but as a fan since the beginning, these are the 15 best "New Girl" episodes that best exemplify this amazing sitcom.