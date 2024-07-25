Purple Rain's Blockbuster Soundtrack Dwarfed Prince's Own Hit Movie

Even eight years after his passing, Prince remains a singular presence in pop culture. There are truly only a handful of people who, worldwide, can be recognized by one name (with Oprah and Cher also landing on that coveted list). Prince will always be remembered best as one of the most popular recording artists of all time, with chart-topping hits such as "I Wanna Be Your Love" and "Batdance" from the soundtrack to Tim Burton's "Batman," just to name a couple. For all of his many accomplishments, Prince's defining moment came 40 years ago, in 1984, when his hit film "Purple Rain" topped the box office, rocketing him to new heights of stardom.

For as much as the film was a hit, it was downright dwarfed by its accompanying soundtrack. With two number one songs in "When Doves Cry" and "Let's Go Crazy," the music permeated the greater cultural landscape well beyond the big screen. At the same time, the buzz from the movie itself helped fuel the success of that album. It was arguably one of the most impressive one-two punches in the history of entertainment, looking back. That's precisely what we're going to do in honor of the 40th anniversary of "Purple Rain," which first hit theaters on July 27, 1984.

Directed and co-written by Albert Magnoli, the film is largely autobiographical and centers on a young musician named The Kid (Prince) who struggles with his own inner demons and his family. But that struggle fuels a sound that transforms him into a star.

Released by Warner Bros. right in the heart of the summer of '84, "Purple Rain" became a smash hit, pulling in $70 million at the box office against a mere $7 million budget. It won an Oscar for its score and has been widely regarded as one of the greatest musical films ever made. "Purple Rain" was added to the National Film Registry in 2019, deemed worthy of preservation in the Library of Congress.