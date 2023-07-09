Batman's Producers Tried To Force Danny Elfman To Co-Write The Score With Prince

Back in 1992, Tim Burton stated openly that he loved Prince and was lucky enough to have seen His Royal Badness in concert a few times. This sentiment is shared by any human being alive, as Prince is one of the most exhilarating pop stars to have ever lived. Burton's penchant for Prince, however, wasn't something that he wanted to be reflected in his 1989 film "Batman." Burton had already worked with composer Danny Elfman of Oingo Boingo on 1985's "Pee Wee's Big Adventure" and 1988's "Beetlejuice," so he already knew what sound he wanted for "Batman" and who could provide it. It was the studio, Warner Bros., that wanted more hot pop songs on the soundtrack, and it was executives that shopped the project to whatever hip musicians would listen.

In an interview included on the "Batman" DVD, Burton admitted that pop songs were kind of anathema to what he wanted. The aesthetic of "Batman" is very expressionistic and industrial, with impossible spires taken from Fritz Lang's "Metropolis" towering over moist alleyways straight from film noir. He clearly wanted "Batman" to look timeless, able to take place anywhere from 1939 to 1989. Prince songs on the soundtrack screw the film down to a specific era.

The studio eventually got their way, and original Prince songs like "Partyman" and "Trust" appeared in the film. The studio might have loused up Burton's vision, but they became rich as a result; the "Batman" soundtrack sold like bat-shaped hotcakes. Danny Elfman's score, meanwhile, released as its own album, also did quite well. Odd that the two albums, which sound so different, should come from the same source.

In a recent video interview with GQ, Elfman revealed that he was once asked to write his score with Prince.

He said no.