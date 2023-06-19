The Flash Score Brings Back Familiar Batman Sounds From 1989

The music for Andy Muschietti's new superhero flick "The Flash" was composed by Benjamin Wallfisch, who previously worked on films like "Hidden Figures," the "It" movies, "Blade Runner 2049," and "The Invisible Man." Before "The Flash," he also wrote the score for Ron Howard's "Thirteen Lives," as well as the superhero films "Shazam!" and "Hellboy." Wallfisch, it seems, has a great deal of range as a composer. He has also worked with Adele and Pharrell Williams and has over 30 albums to his name. Wallfisch is a name that pop film buffs ought to know.

Wallfisch is also wise. He knew that he was going to be writing the music for a superhero movie that, because of its multiverse-related plot, was going to incorporate a few familiar faces from several older movies. Not only does Michael Shannon reprise his role as General Zod from the 2013 film "Man of Steel," but Michael Keaton returns to play the version of Batman he depicted in Tim Burton's 1989 "Batman" feature film. There are additional cameos and surprises, but I shall not discuss those here.

Wallfisch, then, included a lot of noticeable quotations from Danny Elfman's famous score for the 1989 feature film. The rising, Gothic Batman theme can be heard in several scenes that take place in the character's Batcave. It should be noted that Elfman's "Batman" score has served as perhaps the primary template for most superhero movie scores to have come since. Elfman's bold, trumpet-forward orchestrations were already a genetic part of Wallfisch's "The Flash" themes, so it felt completely organic when Elfman's own strains struck the keen ear. It works surprisingly well.