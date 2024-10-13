The 5 Worst Episodes Of Seinfeld, Ranked

For a show with 180 episodes, "Seinfeld" has oddly few stinkers. Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld's magnum opus took the TV landscape by storm throughout the '90s, but the show still remains fresh –- and funnier than almost anything else on television, before or since. Across its nine seasons, "Seinfeld" honed and then perfected its distinctive style of comedy, bringing viewers increasingly labyrinthine and rewarding standalone stories of misunderstandings, faux pas, and assorted disasters –- all memorably set in the creators' unpredictable vision of New York City.

For all its greatness, though, "Seinfeld" has a few low points, and I don't just mean the clip shows. Its first season doesn't start off particularly strong, though its early episodes build a solid platform onto which later, more intricate comedic plots can expand. Likewise, season 4 spends long stretches of time focused on George (Jason Alexander) and Jerry's (Seinfeld) attempt to write a TV show, and while the season gave us the "show about nothing" tagline that's stuck with the series ever since, its comedic momentum slows some when it attempts to take on real, serialized storylines. The later seasons of "Seinfeld" also see its core group –- neurotic Jerry, selfish George, eccentric Kramer (Michael Richards), and opportunistic Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) — grow almost cartoonishly evil, and while some of those later episodes are the show's best, the series' amoral high-wire act eventually comes crashing down courtesy of its deeply polarizing, still-frustrating series finale.

Unsurprisingly, you'll find that episode here, along with four others that, thanks either to their inherent faults or to the eye-opening passage of time, are now among the show's most skippable.